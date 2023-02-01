APSC exam calendar released for February/March 2023; check details here
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam calendar for February/March 2023. Candidates can check the APSC exam schedule available on the official website apsc.nic.in.
As per the notification, the viva-voce for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector is underway. The Computer Practical Test for Jr. Administrative Assistant posts will be held on February 11, 2023. The OMR-based screening test will be held for 913 ACS Jr. Grade and other Allied Services (Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2022 on March 26, 2023.
More details available in the notification below:
APSC exam calendar 2023
|Post (vacancies)
|Department
|Mode of Exam
|Date of Exam
|Motor Vehicle Inspector(26)
|Transport Department.
|Viva-Voce
|February 1, 2, and 3
| Jr. Administrative
Assistant
(17)
|Under the Establishment of Assam Public Service Commissioner
|
Computer Practical Test
|
February 11
| Inspector of Factories
(05)
|Labour Welfare Department
|Viva-Voce
|February 17
| Assistant Professor in
Haflong Govt.
College
(22)
|Higher Education Department
|
Viva-Voce
| February 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, and March 1 and 2
| Electrical Inspector in
the Inspectorate of
Electricity
(04)
|Power (Electricity) Department, Assam
|
OMR based Screening Test
|
February 26
| Soil Conservation
Ranger
(14)
|Soil Conservation Department
|Viva-Voce
|March 3
| ACS Jr. Grade and
other Allied Services
(Combined
Competitive (Prelim)
Examination, 2022
(913)
|
Personnel (A) Department
|
OMR based Screening Test
|
March 26
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.