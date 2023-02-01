Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam calendar for February/March 2023. Candidates can check the APSC exam schedule available on the official website apsc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the viva-voce for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector is underway. The Computer Practical Test for Jr. Administrative Assistant posts will be held on February 11, 2023. The OMR-based screening test will be held for 913 ACS Jr. Grade and other Allied Services (Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2022 on March 26, 2023.

More details available in the notification below:

Direct link to February/ March 2023 examination schedule.

APSC exam calendar 2023 Post (vacancies) Department Mode of Exam Date of Exam Motor Vehicle Inspector(26) Transport Department. Viva-Voce February 1, 2, and 3 Jr. Administrative Assistant

(17) Under the Establishment of Assam Public Service Commissioner

Computer Practical Test

February 11 Inspector of Factories

(05) Labour Welfare Department Viva-Voce February 17 Assistant Professor in Haflong Govt. College

(22) Higher Education Department

Viva-Voce February 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, and March 1 and 2

Electrical Inspector in the Inspectorate of Electricity

(04) Power (Electricity) Department, Assam

OMR based Screening Test

February 26 Soil Conservation Ranger

(14) Soil Conservation Department Viva-Voce March 3 ACS Jr. Grade and other Allied Services (Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2022

(913)



Personnel (A) Department





OMR based Screening Test



March 26

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.