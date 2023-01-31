The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website apsc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till February 5, 2023. The exam was conducted on January 29, 2023.

“No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies for Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on Inspector of Legal Metrology answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

