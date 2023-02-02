The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will announce the results of the CA Foundation exam December 2022 session on February 3. Candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA Foundation exam was held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in December 2022 is likely to be declared on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” said the notice.

To access the result online, students shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number at the result link on the official website.

Here’s ICAI CA Foundation result notice.

Steps to check CA Foundation result Dec 2022: