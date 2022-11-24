ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2022 releasing next week
The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will release the admit card for the CA Foundation exam December 2022 session next week. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards through the official website icaiexam.icai.org.
The ICAI CA Foundation exam will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20. The tests will be held in two sessions: 2.00 to 5.00 PM and 2.00 to 4.00 PM for different papers.
CA Foundation admit card with photographs and signatures of the candidates will also be hosted on the official website generally 14 days prior to the commencement of the examination i.e. from December 1. Candidates are required to print their admit cards from the website, which will be valid for admission to the examination. No physical admit card will be sent to any candidate.
Steps to apply for ICAI CA admit card 2022:
- Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org
- Go to Login and sign in using Login ID and password
- Click on the admit card link (when available)
- The ICAI CA Foundation admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
ICAI CA Foundation exam timetable
|Principles and Practice of Accounting
|14/12/2022 Wednesday
|2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST)
| Section A :Business Laws
Section B : Business
Correspondence and Reporting*
|16/12/2022 Friday
|2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST)
|Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics
|18/12/2022 Sunday
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (IST)
|Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge
|20/12/2022 Tuesday
|2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (IST)