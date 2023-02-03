Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam dates of the Group 4 exam 2022. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 1 in 33 Districts of Telangana State. The OMR based Examination will be conducted in English & Telugu and English & Urdu. The exam will be held in two sessions- 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 to 4.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9,309 vacancies for Group-IV Services.