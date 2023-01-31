Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer in various departments under Group-IV Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till February 3, upto 5.00 PM.

The TSPSC Group 4 examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of April/May 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9,309 vacancies.

Earlier, the application deadline was January 19, 2023.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 80. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee, and all employees of any Government (Central / State / PSUs / Corporations / Other Government Sector) have to pay the prescribed examination fee.

Steps to apply for TSPSC Group 4 recruitment 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

