Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has commenced the online application process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for TJEE 2023 on the official website tbjee.nic.in till February 12, 2023. The application must be done through online mode only. There is no printed application form available.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from February 20 to 24, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2023, in various sessions — 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM (Physics & Chemistry), 1.30 PM to 2.15 PM (Biology), and 2.45 PM to 3.30 PM (Mathematics). The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar, and Agartala.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all the four subjects.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the 2nd week of April 2023. The tentative date of result publication is the 4th week of May 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed / appeared / due to appear in the year of Joint Entrance Examination at the Higher Secondary Examination of Tripura Board of Secondary Education / Central Board of Secondary Education or equivalent examination with the subjects in which he / she desires to appear at the Joint Entrance Examination.

Application Fee

The male candidates from the general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 550, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to SC/ST male candidates. All female and BPL (male and female) candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 350.

Direct link to TJEE 2023 Prospectus.

Steps to apply for TJEE 2023

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2023” Complete the registration, login and fill up the application form Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for TJEE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.