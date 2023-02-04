The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the post of Drugs Inspector in Drugs Control Administration Department. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at tspsc.gov.in till February 7, 2023, upto 5.00 PM.

“Candidates are informed that this Edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidate should show utmost care while using edit option as this data will be considered up to final selection,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies. The CBT/ OMR based written exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2023.

Steps to make changes to Drugs Inspector posts

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the edit application link for Drugs Inspector posts Key in your credentials and login Make necessary corrections and submit the form Download and take a printout

