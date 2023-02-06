Bank of Maharashtra SO recruitment 2023: Last day to apply for 225 Specialist Officers posts
Today is the last day to apply for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in Scale II and III Project 2023-2024 at the Bank of Maharashtra. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofmaharashtra.in till February 6.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 225 Specialist Officer vacancies in 29 different posts.
For more details about the educational qualification, age limit, work experience, etc candidates may check the notification below:
Here’s Bank of Maharashtra SO recruitment 2023 notification.
Selection procedure
An online exam will be conducted through IBPS and successful candidates will be called for an interview in a ratio of 4:1.
Application Fee
The applicants from UR/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1180 (Fee+GST), whereas Rs 118 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD category.
Steps to apply for Bank of Maharashtra SO recruitment 2023:
- Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.in
- Go to ‘Careers’ tab — ‘Recruitment Process’ — ‘Current Openings’
- Click on registration link under Specialist Officers in Scale II & III Project 2023-2024
- Register at the IBPS portal
- Select post, fill application form and upload documents
- Pay application fee and submit
- Take a print of the application form
Here’s the direct link to apply for BOM SO recruitment 2023.