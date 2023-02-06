Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the posts of Forester Grade-I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver under Forest Department, Assam notified by the SLPRB. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2649 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Forester Grade-I: 264

Forest Guard: 1226

AFPF Constable: 981

Driver Constable: 36

Driver: 142

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on January 1, 2023:

For Forester Grade I, Forest Guard and Driver posts: 18 to 40 years.

For AFPF Constable & Driver Constable posts: 18 to 25 years.

Educational Qualification:

Forester Grade-I: Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent.

Forest Guard: Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

AFPF Constable: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board.

Driver Constable: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

Driver: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

Direct link to Assam Police Forest Guard notification 202.

Application Fee

There is no application fee required.

Steps to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create a profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form Download a copy for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2023.