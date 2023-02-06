Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the result of the State Service Exam (SSE) Main exam 2020. Candidates can check and download their result scorecard from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC SSE Main exam 2020 was conducted from April 24-29 last year.

A total of 698 candidates have been shortlisted to now appear for the interview/ personality test round. The result include the roll numbers of these candidates.

Steps to download MPPSC Mains result 2020:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Written Exam Result - State Service Main Exam 2020 The MPPSC SSE Mains result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download MPPSC SSE Mains result 2020.

The MPPSC SSE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 260 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government.