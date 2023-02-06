The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the marks and the answer key of the Assistant Professor Broad Specialty 2021. Candidates can check the marks available on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The written examination was conducted on June 26, 2022.

Direct link to the answer key.

Steps to download Asst Professor 2021 marks

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Asst. Prof. Broad Speciality (Psychiatry) marks link Key in your login details, and submit Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Professor 2021 marks.

