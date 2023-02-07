Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will today, January 7, release the admit card for the Hospital Care Taker exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC Hospital Care Taker exam will be held on February 10 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

Here’s RPSC Hospital Care Taker admit card notice.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker vacancies which include 50 non-TSP and 5 TSP.

Steps to download RPSC Hospital Care Taker admit card 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link for Hospital Care Taker (when available) Key in your Application No, Date Of Birth and submit

The RPSC Hospital Care Taker admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout

Selection Process

RPSC will shortlist candidates based on a written competitive examination carrying 150 marks and 150 questions of Multiple Choice Type questions. The exam will be 2.30 Hours duration and consist of two parts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.