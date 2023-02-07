Patna High Court Assistant recruitment 2023: Apply for 550 Group B posts, graduates eligible
The Patna HC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 550 vacancies of Assistant (Group-B Post).
Patna High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant (Group-B Post). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in till March 7.
The Patna HC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 550 vacancies of Assistant (Group-B Post) in Level 7 (Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400). Of these vacancies, 189 are reserved for women.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18-37 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories and women.
Educational Qualification: (i) Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution. (ii) Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application from a recognised Institution.
Here’s Patna High Court Assistant recruitment 2023 notification.
Mode of selection
- (i) Preliminary Test (MCQ-Based Objective Type)
- (ii) Written Test (Descriptive Type)
- (iii) Computer Proficiency Test
- (iv) Interview
Application Fee
Unreserved/ BC/ EBC/ EWS candidates- Rs 1200. SC/ ST/ OH Candidates- Rs 600.
Steps to apply for Patna High Court Assistant vacancy 2023:
- Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab
- Click on the link for ‘Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023’ and then on ‘Apply Online’
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Patna HC Assistant recruitment 2023.