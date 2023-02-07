Patna High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant (Group-B Post). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in till March 7.

The Patna HC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 550 vacancies of Assistant (Group-B Post) in Level 7 (Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400). Of these vacancies, 189 are reserved for women.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories and women.

Educational Qualification: (i) Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution. (ii) Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application from a recognised Institution.

Here’s Patna High Court Assistant recruitment 2023 notification.

Mode of selection

(i) Preliminary Test (MCQ-Based Objective Type)

(ii) Written Test (Descriptive Type)

(iii) Computer Proficiency Test

(iv) Interview

Application Fee

Unreserved/ BC/ EBC/ EWS candidates- Rs 1200. SC/ ST/ OH Candidates- Rs 600.

Steps to apply for Patna High Court Assistant vacancy 2023:

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on the link for ‘Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023’ and then on ‘Apply Online’ Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Patna HC Assistant recruitment 2023.