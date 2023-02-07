Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-I) – 2022. Candidates can check the final answer from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JE exam 2022 was conducted from November 14 to 16 last year and the results were announced on January 18. The final answer key along with respective Question Paper(s) will be available till February 21.

Here’s SSC JE final answer key notice.

Steps to check SSC JE paper 1 final answer key:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on final answer key link for Junior Engineer In the PDF, click on final answer key link Login using Roll number and Password The SSC JE final answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check SSC JE final answer key 2022.

The shortlisted candidates will appear for the Paper 2 (Descriptive Paper) exam. The SSC JE Paper 2 exam will be held on February 26, 2023. As per the notification, 15,605 candidates have been provisionally qualified in Civil Engineering and 4,533 in JE Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.