The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the exam calendar for the CHSL Tier 1 and CGL Tier 2 exams 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website at ssc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022 will be held from March 9 to 21. The CHSL exam will be held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approximately 4,500 vacancies.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 will be conducted from March 2 to 7. The Commission will hold SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. The Tier 1 exam was held in December last year and the result is expected soon.

Here’s SSC CHSL, CGL exam calendar 2023.