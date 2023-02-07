The Telangana government has released the exam timetable for Telangana State Common Entrance Tests or TS CETs 2023. Candidates can check the TS CET exam schedule at the official website tsche.ac.in.

According to the schedule, all TS CETS will be held in the month of May.

These exams will be held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Telangana colleges/institutes. The online registration process will soon start at the respective CET websites.

The TS ECET, LAWCET and PGLCET will be organised by Osmania University, TS EdCet by Mahatma Gandhi University, TS ICET by Kakatiya University and TS EAMCET and PGECET by JNTUH.

Here’s TS CET exam schedule 2023 notice.