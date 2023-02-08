Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable in Excise Department, Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 222 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 30 years as on July 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: H.S.L.C or equivalent from Govt. recognized Board or Council.

Steps to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create a profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form Download a copy for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). The date (s) and venue (s) for the tests will be intimated in due course of time.