The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the board exams for Class 10 and 12 students. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. The CBSE Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023. The time of the start of the exam will be 10.30 AM.

Students must read the instructions given in the CBSE admit card thoroughly.

Steps to download CBSE admit card 2023:

Visit official website cbse.gov.in Go to ‘Pariksha Sangam’ tab Go to ‘Schools’ – ‘Pre-exam activities’ – ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Main Exam 2023’ Enter User ID, password and security pin to login The CBSE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

