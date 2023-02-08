Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Health Officer included in the Tamil Nadu Public Health Service. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted on February 13, 2023.

“The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates for the said examination has already been hosted on the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded only through One Time Registration (OTR) Dashboard of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 12 vacancies of Health Officers. The pay scale is Rs 56,900 – 2,09,200 (Level 23).

Steps to download Health Officer 2023 admit card

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on “Hall Ticket Download” On the homepage, click on One Time Registration (OTR) Dashboard Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TNPSC Health Officer 2023 admit card.

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The CBT exam will be held in Chennai only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.