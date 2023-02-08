The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to commence the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Main Session 2 or JEE Main 2023 Session 2 soon. Once open, candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is March 7, 2023.

Earlier, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was scheduled to start on February 7 which is held deferred.

The admit card is tentatively scheduled to be released in the last week of March 2023. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be conducted on April 6 to 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Meanwhile, the NTA has released the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 session 1 was held from January 24 to February 1 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Direct link to JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 1 – B.E/ B.Tech result.

