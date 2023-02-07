The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2023 Session 1. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

Earlier, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 final answer key was released. The exam was conducted from January 24 to February 1 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Steps to download JEE Main result 2023

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Main 2023 result.

Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registrations are expected to begin soon. Once commenced, interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is March 7, 2023, reports ToI.

The admit card is tentatively scheduled to be released in the last week of March 2023. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be conducted on April 6 to 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.