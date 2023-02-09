Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the exam admit card for the post of Civil Judge. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC Civil Judge prelims 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 26 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon in three districts — Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai and Raipur. The exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies. CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round.

Here’s CGPSC Civil Judge 2022 exam notice.

Steps to download CGPSC Civil Judge admit card 2023:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on ‘CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF CIVIL JUDGE (ENTRY LEVEL) EXAM-2022’

Login using email id and password The CGPSC Civil Judge admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download CGPSC admit card 2023.