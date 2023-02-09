The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon start the online application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in till February 12, 2023.

The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting the examination fee and application form for NEET-PG shall be opened on February 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, the NBE has announced the extension of the cut-off date for completion of the internship to be eligible for NEET PG 2023 till August 11, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24. The admit card will be issued on February 27.

Steps to register for NEET PG 2023

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in Go to NEET PG 2023 section and click on the application link Click on the registration link and complete the registration Fill up the application form and upload documents Pay up the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.