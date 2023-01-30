The online application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) has opened from 3.00 PM today. Registered candidates can edit their online applications on the official website nbe.edu.in. The edit window will open till February 3 (till 11.55 PM).

NEET PG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on March 5 (09.00 AM to 12.30 PM) as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24. The admit card will be issued on February 27. The result is expected to be declared by March 31.

According to the notice, any information mentioned in the application and/or document(s) uploaded therein can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Candidate Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID.

“Some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the edit window,” adds the notice.

Steps to access NEET PG 2023 edit link:

Visit official website nbe.edu.in Go to NEET PG 2023 section and click on application link Login using credentials and make necessary corrections Submit form and download a copy.

