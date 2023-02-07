The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the extension of the cut-off date for completion of internship to be eligible for NEET PG 2023. Candidates can check the notice at the official website natboard.edu.in.

According to the notification, the cut-off date for completion of the internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 has been extended to August 31, 2023. The previous cut-off date as per the Information Bulletin was May 31, 2023.

“Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2023 to 11.08.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from 09.02.2023 (3PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM),” the notice said.

Here’s NEET PG 2023 internship cut-off notice.

Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2023

The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting the exam fee and application form for NEET-PG from February 9 to 12 shall be opened on February 15.

NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24. The admit card will be issued on February 27.