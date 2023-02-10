The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will soon open the online application correction window for the post of Junior Lecturer under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate education. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at tspsc.gov.in from February 14 to 17, 2023.

“Candidates are informed that this edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidates should show utmost care while using Edit Option as this data will be considered up to final selection,” reads the notification. Candidates may download their corrected PDF for future reference.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of June/July 2023. The exact date for the above examination will be announced later. The hall tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1392 Junior Lecturer vacancies in various subjects.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.