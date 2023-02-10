Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam 2021. Candidates can download their UKPSC admit cards on the website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Upper PCS Main exam 2021 will be held from February 23-26.

A total of 1,205 candidates have cleared the prelims. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Main exam,

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 318 vacancies to various posts including — Police Sub-Inspector, Finance Officer, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Education Officer, Assistant Director Statistics, and others.

Steps to download UKPSC Upper PCS Mains admit card 2023:



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Go to the admit card link for Upper PCS Mains Login using Application number and date of birth The UKPSC Upper PCS Mains admit card will appear on screeen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download UKPSC Upper PCS Mains admit card 2023.