Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Over 1700 Tradesman, Fireman vacancies, 10th pass eligible
Army Ordnance Corps, Ministry of Defence has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Tradesman Mate and Fireman. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in till February 26.
The AOC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1793 vacancies. These include 1249 Tradesman Mate and 544 Fireman vacancies.
Here’s Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023 notification.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18-25 years as on February 26, 2023.
Educational Qualification: Matriculation (Class 10) pass or equivalent from a recognized board. Fore Tradesman Mate, Certificate in any Trade is desirable.
Selection process
The selection process will include two stages: physical tests (PET/PST/PMT) and written test.
Steps to apply for AOC recruitment 2023:
- Visit the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in
- Register yourself using personal details
- Login and proceed to apply for the vacancies
- Fill up the form and submit
- Take a printout for future reference