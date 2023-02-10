The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) Main exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS SO Main exam 2022 was conducted on January 29, 2023.

The IBPS SO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 710 vacancies, of which, 44 vacancies are for the post of I.T. Officer (Scale-I), 516 for Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), 25 for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), 10 for Law Officer (Scale I), 15 for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and 100 for Marketing Officer (Scale I). The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round.

Steps to download IBPS SO result 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the CRP-SPL-XII result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SO result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised o visit the official website here.