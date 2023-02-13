Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card today for the Community Health Officer (CHO) exam 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CHO exam is scheduled to be conducted by the board on February 19 (Sunday). The tests will be held in a single session: 10.30 AM to 12 noon. Candidates are advised to reach 1 hour 30 minutes before the exam time.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3531 vacancies for Community Health Officer.

Here’s RSMSSB CHO exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB CHO admit card 2023:

