The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) 2022. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CHO exam is scheduled to be conducted by the board on February 19 (Sunday). The tests will be held in a single session: 10.30 AM to 12 noon.

The date for the release of admit card will be announced later. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website for more updates.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3531 vacancies for Community Health Officer.

Here’s RSMSSB CHO exam date 2023 notice.