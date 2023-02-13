Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has declared the result of the Inspector, Cooperative Societies (Group-B) exam 2022. Candidates can check the results online from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC Cooperative Inspector exam 2022 was conducted on September 11, 2022 and the answer keys were released on September 12. A total of 596 candidates have cleared the exam.

Shortlisted candidates have to appear for document verification from February 15.

PPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 320 posts of Inspector, Cooperative Societies (Group-B) in the Department of Cooperation, Govt. of Punjab.

Steps to download PPSC Cooperative Inspector result 2022:



Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in Click on Cooperative Inspector result link and go to ‘PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES’

The PPSC Cooperative Inspector result will appear on the screen

Download and check.

Here’s direct link to PPSC Cooperative Inspector result 2022.