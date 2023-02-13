Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Excise Constable (Karyapalik) Direct and Backlog post for the Excise Department. Candidates can download their MPPEB Abkari admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Excise Constable exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. MPPEB aims to fill up a total of 200 Excise Constable (Karyapalik) vacancies.

Steps to download MPPEB Excise Constable admit card 2023:

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link for ‘Excise Constable’

Key in your Application No, date of birth and submit

The MPPEB Excise Constable admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MP Excise Constable admit card 2023.