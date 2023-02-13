Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online objections from eligible candidates for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2022. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the question paper through email at bpscpat-bih@nic.in till February 16, 2023.

The BPSC 68th prelim exam was conducted on February 12 from 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM at 805 exam centres in 38 districts.

Here’s the official notification.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

The answer key are expected to release after February 16, 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and the Personality Test.

