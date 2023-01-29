Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 68th prelim exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 12 from 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM at 805 exam centres in 38 districts.

Here’s BPSC 68th prelims exam date 2023 notice.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Steps to download BPSC 68th admit card 2023: