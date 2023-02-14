The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application forms for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 for admissions to postgraduate pharmacy courses (M.Pharma) offered by GPAT-affiliated colleges. Candidates can apply for the exam online at the official website gpat.nta.nic.in by March 6. Corrections to the forms can be made from March 7-9.

The date of the exam for GPAT 2023 will be announced by NTA later. It will be a three-hour exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to be held in a single shift – 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the GPAT website. The syllabus for GPAT 2023 will be released by the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE).

Here’s NTA GPAT 2023 official notification.

Here’s GPAT 2023 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility for GPAT 2023

The GPAT 2023 candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy courses from a recognized university, college or whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2023-24. B.Tech (Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical Technology)/ equivalent candidates are not eligible to apply.

There is no age restriction.

Application fee

The online application fee for a male candidate is Rs 2200 and for a female candidate is Rs 1100. The fee can be paid till March 6 (upto 11.50 PM).

Steps to register for NTA GPAT 2023:

Visit GPAT website gpat.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Registration for GPAT 2023’ and complete registration using your own Email Id and Mobile No Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit the application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for NTA GPAT 2023.