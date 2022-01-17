The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise and shift-wise exam schedule for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website nta.ac.in.

The CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on January 29, February 15, 16 and 17. The exams will be held in a single shift of January 29 and February 15 and in two shifts — from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon and 3:00 PM to 06:00 PM on other days.

The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards will be displayed on the portal csirnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the Joint CSIR UGC NET test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.