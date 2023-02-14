Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, to the Commission’s office on or before February 20, 2023. Applicants are required to send valid documentary proof along with the suggestions.

The exam was conducted on February 12, 2023, in 5 districts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 Civil Judge vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “View Answer Key” Click on Civil Judge answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.