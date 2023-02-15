Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Main Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards available on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OCS Main exam 2021 will be held from February 21 to March 13 (all days except February 22, March 7 and March 8). The exam will be conducted in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM. The PwD candidates, will be given one hour extra time in each setting i.e., from 9.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The OPSC has notified a total of 405 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha civil service exam 2021 which will consist of a preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test/Interview.

Steps to download OPSC OCS Mains admit card 2023:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OCS Main Written Examination 2021 admission letter link

Key in your PPSAN No, Date Of Birth and submit

The OPSC OCS Mains admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download OPSC OCS Mains admit card 2023.