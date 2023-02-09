Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the exam dates for the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group-A (Junior Branch). Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC Medical Officer written exam will be held on February 20 (Monday). The time will be 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Over 2600 candidates will be appearing for the exam.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from February 14 onwards.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3481 Medical Officers posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test to be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours. The exam will consist of 200 MCQ carrying one mark each.