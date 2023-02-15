Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will soon release the admit card for the post of Section Officer under Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries (Finance and Accounts). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC Section Officer exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 26 at Shimla. The test will be held in a single session from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam is being conducted under Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 Section Officer posts. The selection process will include a preliminary exam and main exam.

Here’s HPPSC Section officer admit card notice.

Steps to download HPPSC Section Officer admit card 2023:

