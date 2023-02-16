The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will release the admit card/hall ticket today for its National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2023 for admission to its MA programmes on its official website. Registered candidates set to appear for the test can download the admit card from admissions.tiss.edu.

The TISSNET 2023 will be computer-based and will be conducted on February 25 at different centres in the country. The time of the test will be 2.00 to 3.40 PM. E-admit cards/hall tickets will be available for download from February 16. The date of the results is yet to be notified.

TISSNET is a 100-minute test and will comprise 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marking for the test. Candidates who clear this round will then be eligible to appear for Stage 2 i.e. Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with Online Personal Interview (OPI).

Steps to download TISSNET admit card 2023: