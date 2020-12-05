Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has begun accepting applications for TISSNET 2021 for admission to its MA programmes on it official website admissions.tiss.edu. Interested candidates are allowed to submit their applications for the academic session 2021-23 till January 15. The last date for receipt of application form by post is January 20.

The National Entrance Test (NET) will be computer based and will be conducted on February 20. The date on which the admit card will be issued is yet to be announced by the institute. The date of the results is also yet to be notified.

Here is the direct link to register for TISSNET 2021

The institute offers MA programmes across 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses.

Candidates can take a look at the list of TISS MA programmes here

TISSNET 2021 is a 100-minute test and will comprise of 100 objective type multiple choice questions. Candidates who clear this round will then be eligible to appear for Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with Online Personal Interview (OPI).

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria for TISSNET 2021 here

Subsequently, the Open (Unreserved) Merit List (OML) will be prepared based on the aggregate mark obtained by the candidates for a specific programme without considering any reservation category.

After considering candidates in OML, separate Category wise Merit List (CML) will be prepared for the number of seats reserved for each category as per the Government of India / University Grants Commission regulations on the matter.