Indian Bank has opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (SO) Positions in Scale I, II, III and IV in various specializations. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website indianbank.in till February 28, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 203 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Financial Analyst (Credit Officer): 60

Risk Officer: 15

IT/Computer Officer: 23

Information Security: 07

Marketing Officer: 13

Treasury Officer (Dealer for Treasury): 20

Forex Officer: 10

Industry Development Officer: 50

HR Officers: 05

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other applicants.

Steps to apply for Indian Bank SO 2023 posts

Visit the official website www.indianbank.in On the homepage, click on Career tab Click on “Click here for Registration under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS 2023” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Indian Bank SO 2023 posts.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of shortlisting of applications followed by interview or Written/ Online Test followed by Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.