Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the result of the Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Field Surveyor, Draftsman exam was conducted on November 6, 2022

The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1089 vacancies, of which 798 vacancies are for the post of Field Surveyor, 236 for Draftsman, and 55 for Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts.

Steps to download TNPSC Field Surveyor result 2022:

Visit the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Go to Results section and click on link for Field Surveyor, Draftsman Enter Your Register Number and submit The TNPSC result will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check TNPSC Field Surveyor result 2022.