The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the examination date for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer 2023. As per the notification, the written exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 19, 2023, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website osssc.gov.in 15 days before the date of the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7483 Nursing Officer posts in 30 district establishments and 13 Medical colleges and hospitals. The pay scale is Rs 29,200-92300.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Nursing Officer 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam. The exam will consist 100 questions of 1 mark each. The test will be held for the duration of 2 hours. More details in the notification.

