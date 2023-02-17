Army Ordnance Corps, Ministry of Defence has declared the result of the Material Assistant (MA) exam 2022. Candidates can check their results online at the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in.

The AOC Material Assistant exam was held on December 11 last year.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 419 vacancies. All posts/vacancies have All India Service Liability and candidates selected will be under probationary period of two years, reads the notification.

“Offer of appointment will be issued to candidates and sent on their registred mail ID and SMS will also be sent. Candidates to download offer of appointment and report to alloted unit within the stipulated date along with all relevant documents as mentioned in the offer of appointment,” the notice said.

Steps to check AOC Material Assistant result 2022:

Visit the official website aocrecruitment.gov.in Click on the result link The AOC Material Assistant result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct lin to check AOC Material Assistant result 2022.