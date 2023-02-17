Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card tomorrow, February 18 for the Junior Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Junior Assistant exam 2022 will be held on March 5 (Sunday) at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand.

Candidates will be able to download their UKPSC admit cards using their Application number and date of birth at the website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 445 vacancies for Junior Assistants or Kanishth Sahayak.

Steps to download UKPSC Junior Assistant admit card 2023:

