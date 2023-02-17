Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the REET 2022 exam for Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB REET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1. The Level 1 exam will be held in a single session on February 25. The exams will be held in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies including 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts.

Here’s RSMSSB REET exam date 2023 schedule.

Steps to download RSMSSB REET admit card 2023



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Admit Card tab Click on admit card link for Primary/Upper Primary Teachers Now click on Get Admit Card Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.